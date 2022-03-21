Menu
2014 Kia Forte

102,891 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

LX+

2014 Kia Forte

LX+

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,891KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8972653
  Stock #: 5591
  VIN: KNAFX4A63E5250534

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 102,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Low km's. Well maintained. 1.8 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. Economical, reliable and affordable. AC blows cold. Heated seats. A great little car for every day. Call, email or text for more information and availability. 1-866-635-2828  email: contact@linwoodauto.ca  text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

