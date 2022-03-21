$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales
1-855-799-2907
2014 Kia Forte
LX+
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
102,891KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8972653
- Stock #: 5591
- VIN: KNAFX4A63E5250534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,891 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. Low km's. Well maintained. 1.8 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. Economical, reliable and affordable. AC blows cold. Heated seats. A great little car for every day. Call, email or text for more information and availability. 1-866-635-2828 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca text: 519-841-6200
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
