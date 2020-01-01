2014 Kia Rio

+ taxes & licensing
647-861-5543
26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7
647-861-5543
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,
NO Accidents (CarFax available upon request via email)
Free registration, HST extra.
NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!
WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.
The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.
Financing Available.
Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.
Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!
647-861-5543
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7