2014 Kia Rio

130,500 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

LX+ ECO

2014 Kia Rio

LX+ ECO

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

647-861-5543

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6257811
  VIN: KNADM4A39E6418113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,

NO Accidents (CarFax available upon request via email)

 

Free registration, HST extra.

 

NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!

WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.

The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.

Financing Available. 

 

 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.

 

Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

647-861-5543

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

