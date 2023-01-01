$16,888+ tax & licensing
519-830-0895
2014 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,888
- Listing ID: 9688276
- VIN: JM3KE4DY4E0361845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 2014 MAZDA CX-5 GT
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, With every available option!
4cyl, SKYAKTIV Only 140,000 well maintained kms!
1 OWNER, LOCAL GUELPH VEHICLE
Loaded and finished in Metallic Red on Black Leather Interior.
Heated Power Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Navigation, Rear Camera, BOSE audio
Aluminum Wheels With
BOTH Winter and All Season Tires
This is the one you waited for!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $16,888! + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA -
For more Pictures and to find out more about us!
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
