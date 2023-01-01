Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda CX-5

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1678235769
  2. 1678235769
  3. 1678235769
  4. 1678235770
  5. 1678235768
  6. 1678235767
  7. 1678235769
  8. 1678235766
  9. 1678235769
  10. 1678235769
  11. 1678235769
  12. 1678235769
  13. 1678235768
  14. 1678235769
  15. 1678235769
  16. 1678235769
  17. 1678235769
  18. 1678235769
  19. 1678235769
  20. 1678235769
  21. 1678235769
  22. 1678235768
  23. 1678235768
  24. 1678235766
  25. 1678235766
  26. 1678235768
  27. 1678235766
  28. 1678235766
  29. 1678235769
  30. 1678235766
  31. 1678235768
  32. 1678235766
  33. 1678235769
  34. 1678235769
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9688276
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY4E0361845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Beautiful 2014 MAZDA CX-5 GT

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, With every available option!

4cyl, SKYAKTIV  Only 140,000 well maintained kms!

1 OWNER, LOCAL GUELPH VEHICLE

Loaded and finished in Metallic Red on Black Leather Interior.

Heated Power Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Navigation, Rear Camera, BOSE audio

Aluminum Wheels With

BOTH Winter and All Season Tires

This is the one you waited for!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $16,888! + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

 

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA -

For more Pictures and to find out more about us!

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD
 140,000 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Ranger 5 S...
 166,000 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2007 BMW X3 3.0I AWD
 170,000 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory