2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 9 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8079196

8079196 Stock #: 1233

1233 VIN: JM1BM1U79E1137675

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,091 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.