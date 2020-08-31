Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

97,100 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA5

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

  1. 1601919569
  2. 1601919569
  3. 1601919568
  4. 1601919664
  5. 1601919570
  6. 1601919618
  7. 1601919570
  8. 1601919664
  9. 1601919568
  10. 1601919569
  11. 1601919567
  12. 1601919664
  13. 1601919570
  14. 1601919569
  15. 1601919664
  16. 1601919568
  17. 1601919568
  18. 1601919665
  19. 1601919564
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5827838
  • Stock #: 907
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL2E0170459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 97,100 KM

Vehicle Description


Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre Owned Vehicles.

-Specializing in your $5,000 to $10,000 Vehicle Range.

-This vehicle is sold certified.

-CarFax report available for all vehicles.

-Certified vehicles eligible for up to 3 year warranty (some conditions apply).

**Prices do not include sales tax & licensing.**

-Financing options available! (See store for details)

-Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem.

Visit us online at www.murraysgarage.ca


*SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray's Garage

2012 Ford Fusion SE
 117,547 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion SEL
 124,430 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Impal...
 165,058 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

Call Dealer

519-265-XXXX

(click to show)

519-265-4418

Alternate Numbers
Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory