2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

107,000 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
519-767-0007

B250 Sports Tourer Certified!Sunroof!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

B250 Sports Tourer Certified!Sunroof!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

107,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10357200
  • Stock #: 23N2177
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB1EJ200632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23N2177
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! Sports Tourer Hatchback Equipped with Leather Interior, A/C, Heated Seats, Dual Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Options and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-XXXX

519-767-0007

