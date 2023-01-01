2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

$15,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10357200

10357200 Stock #: 23N2177

23N2177 VIN: WDDMH4EB1EJ200632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2177

Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Sunroof Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Windows MOONROOF Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.