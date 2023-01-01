2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

$15,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10500873

10500873 Stock #: 23N2212

23N2212 VIN: WDDMH4EB0EJ257582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2212

Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Power Door Locks Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Sunroof Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Additional Features Accident Free Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.