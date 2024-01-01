Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Accident FREE!!! FWD Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, A/C, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors and MORE!!!</div><br /><div>BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!</div><br /><div>ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!</div><br /><div>We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.</div><br /><div>Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.</div><br /><div>We offer:</div><br /><div>- No-hassle vehicle sales process;</div><br /><div>- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. </div><br /><div>- State of the art full service facility;</div><br /><div>- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.</div><br /><div>Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!</div><br /><div><span>If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at </span><a href=https://rb.gy/qmzzvr>700 York Road, Guelph ON!</a></div><br /><div>Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!</div><br /><div><span>Sales: </span><a href=https://www.automarketguelph.ca/>https://www.automarketguelph.ca/</a></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><span>Service: </span><a href=https://www.automarketservice.ca/>https://www.automarketservice.ca/</a></div>

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

0 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Certified!Navigation!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Certified!Navigation!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 10893438
  2. 10893438
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN WDDMH4EB3EJ237567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2284
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! FWD Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, A/C, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoMarket

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit! 97,000 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Soul EX Certified!HeatedSeats!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Kia Soul EX Certified!HeatedSeats!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit! 116,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer GT Certified!MANUAL!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer GT Certified!MANUAL!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit! 165,000 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class