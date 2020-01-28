Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC LOADED AMG Pkge Driver Assist Pkge

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC LOADED AMG Pkge Driver Assist Pkge

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,606KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4621020
  • Stock #: 3636
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB9EG330071
Exterior Colour
Mars Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

RARE DESIGNO COLOUR, PREMIUM PACKAGE, AMG PACKAGE, DRIVER-ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, LIGHTING PACKAGE, LEATHER PACKAGE. This one of a kind Fully-loaded GLK is in excellent condition, is already certified with BRAND NEW TIRES. With excellent exterior styling, an ultra rare Mars Red Designo paint colour, and a beautiful Mercedes interior, this GLK is stylish and equipped both inside and out! With a Diesel Motor and a 7-Speed Transmission, the GLK-250 is class-leading in fuel economy with an All-Wheel Drive System making capable for various weather/ off-road conditions! Options and Features include; Navigation, AMG Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Designo Floor Matts, 360 Camera, Wood Trim, Chrome exterior Trim, Blind Spot Detectors, LED Fog Lights, USB and AUX Inputs, and Much More!


Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!



With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!


COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!


The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!


Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!


We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!


CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!


We want your TRADE-INS!


We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory! 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

