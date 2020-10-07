Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

218,029 KM

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

HIGHROOF 2500

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

218,029KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5997789
  • VIN: WD3BE7DC5E5924512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 218,029 KM

Vehicle Description

Mercedes sprinter High Roof Diesel, climate controled rear both heating and cooling system.

split rear doors, sliding door on passenger side, partition and door between cab and box,

New Tires, cargo area has independant lighting, very well maintained, previoiusly owned by office furniture company.

Diesel, 4 cyl, automatic.

$23,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

