2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

