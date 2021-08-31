2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

$9,500 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7609180

7609180 Stock #: 21N1589

21N1589 VIN: JA32U2FU4EU604958

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21N1589

Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.