2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES Certified!MANUAL!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES Certified!MANUAL!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9581050
  Stock #: 23N2019
  VIN: JA32U2FU7EU605067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23N2019
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! Single Owner Ontario vehicle equipped with Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, A/C, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Power Mirrors and MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

