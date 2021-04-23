Menu
2014 Mitsubishi RVR

123,096 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

123,096KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7001651
  • Stock #: 1060
  • VIN: 4A4AH3AU5EE601150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,096 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre-Owned Vehicles.

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.

This 2014  Mitsubishi RVR comes with a  2.0 L 4 cylinder  engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.

Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!

50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

 

TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).



*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag

