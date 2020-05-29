2014 Nissan Frontier

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.