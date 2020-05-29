Menu
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2014 Nissan Frontier

2014 Nissan Frontier

S

2014 Nissan Frontier

S

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd. South, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5179286
  • Stock #: C5346
  • VIN: 1N6BD0CT1EN715346
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Great Buy from the home of Low ! low ! Prices ! 2014 Nissan Frontier King Cab 2 WD. 4 Cyl Automatic.This very sort after

Pick Up is incredible Value.Most options included.We are the Leaders for Small Pick Ups. What can be said Cert & Serviced for the Low ! Price!

of only $14495.00 Call Tony 519-731-2186 text or Call.

We can FINANCE when others fail.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

