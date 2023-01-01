$16,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2014 Nissan Juke
2014 Nissan Juke
SL
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
119,939KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9977495
- Stock #: 360674
- VIN: JN8AF5MV9ET360674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,939 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5