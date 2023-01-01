Menu
2014 Nissan Juke

119,939 KM

Details Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2014 Nissan Juke

2014 Nissan Juke

SL

2014 Nissan Juke

SL

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

119,939KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9977495
  Stock #: 360674
  VIN: JN8AF5MV9ET360674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,939 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

