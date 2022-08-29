$15,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SV
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9141370
- Stock #: 5628
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV6EC849077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km's. Like new. All wheel drive. Accident free. Well maintained. Economical and reliable 2.5 litre 4 cylinder. Reverse camera. Weathertech cargo mat. We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. No disappointments here. A pleasure to own and drive. Contact us for more info or to schedule a test drive.
email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
