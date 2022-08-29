Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

112,700 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

AWD 4dr SV

AWD 4dr SV

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9141370
  • Stock #: 5628
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6EC849077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km's. Like new. All wheel drive. Accident free. Well maintained. Economical and reliable 2.5 litre 4 cylinder. Reverse camera. Weathertech cargo mat. We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. No disappointments here. A pleasure to own and drive. Contact us for more info or to schedule a test drive.

1-866-635-2828 

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

