2014 Nissan Sentra

152,000 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

S 6MT CERTIFIED,Cruise Control,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  Listing ID: 5352518
  Stock #: 20T1305
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP8EL688782

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!! Ontario vehicle equipped with Cruise Control, Bluetooth, A/C, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, and more! 

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS - NO
PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING
PROGRAM..... 

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and full
Service including an Oil Change!

AutoMarket OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!!!

Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, 

Unrivaled Pricing,                               

Massive Inventory!!! 

Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a
Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! 

LOWEST price policy in effect,

TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! 

All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!!

Carproof or Auto Check reports are provided with every vehicle at
no charge!!!

OMVIC & UCDA registered!!!

We want your trade ins, top value paid!!

We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us!!!

All credits are welcome!!! 

Visit www.AutoMarketOnline.ca  for our complete and up to
date inventory!!!

































 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

