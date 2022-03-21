Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

121,261 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn CVT

2014 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn CVT

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,261KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8822381
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP9EL673191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before July 30, 2022. Economical, reliable and affordable. 1.8 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. AC blows cold. Heated seats. Very well maintained. Like new. Bluetooth. Just a pleasure to own and drive. We include four brand new all season tires, proper safety, oil change, detailing and Carfax History Report. Accident free. Call or email today for more details. 1-866-635-2828 or contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

