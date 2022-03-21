$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2014 Nissan Sentra
4dr Sdn CVT
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8822381
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP9EL673191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,261 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before July 30, 2022. Economical, reliable and affordable. 1.8 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. AC blows cold. Heated seats. Very well maintained. Like new. Bluetooth. Just a pleasure to own and drive. We include four brand new all season tires, proper safety, oil change, detailing and Carfax History Report. Accident free. Call or email today for more details. 1-866-635-2828 or contact@linwoodauto.ca
