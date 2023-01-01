Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Versa Note

178,287 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1686069205
  2. 1686069205
  3. 1686068458
  4. 1686069206
  5. 1686069206
  6. 1686069206
  7. 1686069206
  8. 1686069206
  9. 1686069205
  10. 1686069205
  11. 1686069206
  12. 1686069206
  13. 1686069205
  14. 1686069205
  15. 1686069205
  16. 1686069205
  17. 1686069205
  18. 1686069205
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
178,287KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10034187
  • Stock #: C7134
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP6EL357134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C7134
  • Mileage 178,287 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2014 Dodge Dart SXT
 173,045 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano P...
 176,618 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST
 191,179 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory