2014 Nissan Versa Note

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 9 8 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8256936

8256936 Stock #: 1236

1236 VIN: 3N1CE2CP0EL418154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 157,987 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.