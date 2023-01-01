$20,995+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" BIG HORN/ 2 SETS OF WHEELS
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 146,095 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2014 Ram 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab, a robust and well-appointed pickup truck that effortlessly combines power and functionality. This impressive Ram 1500, equipped with the HEMI engine, is now available at our dealership with 146,095 kilometers on the odometer.
The 2014 Ram 1500 with the Big Horn package is designed to tackle tough tasks with ease. The legendary HEMI engine provides ample power, making this pickup an excellent choice for both work and play. The Quad Cab configuration ensures there's room for the whole crew, making it a versatile and practical choice.
Dressed in the bold styling cues of the Big Horn trim, this Ram 1500 stands out on the road. From its distinctive grille to its chrome accents, every detail is crafted with both style and durability in mind.
Step inside the spacious cabin, and you'll find comfortable seating, user-friendly controls, and modern conveniences. The Quad Cab design offers ample interior space, making it perfect for both long journeys and everyday use.
Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2014 Ram 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab with the powerful HEMI engine. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the Ram 1500 is celebrated for its combination of capability and comfort. This well-maintained and rugged Ram 1500 is ready to handle whatever the road throws at it.
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
