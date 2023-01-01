Menu
Introducing the 2014 Ram 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab, a robust and well-appointed pickup truck that effortlessly combines power and functionality. This impressive Ram 1500, equipped with the HEMI engine, is now available at our dealership with 146,095 kilometers on the odometer.

 

The 2014 Ram 1500 with the Big Horn package is designed to tackle tough tasks with ease. The legendary HEMI engine provides ample power, making this pickup an excellent choice for both work and play. The Quad Cab configuration ensures theres room for the whole crew, making it a versatile and practical choice.

 

Dressed in the bold styling cues of the Big Horn trim, this Ram 1500 stands out on the road. From its distinctive grille to its chrome accents, every detail is crafted with both style and durability in mind.

 

Step inside the spacious cabin, and youll find comfortable seating, user-friendly controls, and modern conveniences. The Quad Cab design offers ample interior space, making it perfect for both long journeys and everyday use.

 

Dont miss the opportunity to own the 2014 Ram 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab with the powerful HEMI engine. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the Ram 1500 is celebrated for its combination of capability and comfort. This well-maintained and rugged Ram 1500 is ready to handle whatever the road throws at it.

2014 RAM 1500

146,095 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" BIG HORN/ 2 SETS OF WHEELS

2014 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" BIG HORN/ 2 SETS OF WHEELS

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

  1. 1701879152
  2. 1701879161
  3. 1701879175
  4. 1701879189
  5. 1701879200
  6. 1701879212
  7. 1701879223
  8. 1701879236
  9. 1701879247
  10. 1701879258
  11. 1701879269
  12. 1701879280
  13. 1701879290
  14. 1701879303
  15. 1701879314
  16. 1701879325
  17. 1701879345
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,095KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT6ES207470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 146,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2014 Ram 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab, a robust and well-appointed pickup truck that effortlessly combines power and functionality. This impressive Ram 1500, equipped with the HEMI engine, is now available at our dealership with 146,095 kilometers on the odometer.

 

The 2014 Ram 1500 with the Big Horn package is designed to tackle tough tasks with ease. The legendary HEMI engine provides ample power, making this pickup an excellent choice for both work and play. The Quad Cab configuration ensures there's room for the whole crew, making it a versatile and practical choice.

 

Dressed in the bold styling cues of the Big Horn trim, this Ram 1500 stands out on the road. From its distinctive grille to its chrome accents, every detail is crafted with both style and durability in mind.

 

Step inside the spacious cabin, and you'll find comfortable seating, user-friendly controls, and modern conveniences. The Quad Cab design offers ample interior space, making it perfect for both long journeys and everyday use.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2014 Ram 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab with the powerful HEMI engine. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the Ram 1500 is celebrated for its combination of capability and comfort. This well-maintained and rugged Ram 1500 is ready to handle whatever the road throws at it.

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2014 RAM 1500