Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 RAM 1500

167,049 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12804817

2014 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" SPORT

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1753738321
  2. 1753738321
  3. 1753738321
  4. 1753738321
  5. 1753738321
  6. 1753738321
  7. 1753738322
  8. 1753738322
  9. 1753738322
  10. 1753738322
  11. 1753738322
  12. 1753738322
  13. 1753738322
  14. 1753738322
  15. 1753738322
  16. 1753738322
  17. 1753738322
  18. 1753738323
  19. 1753738323
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,049KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7HTXES373733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,049 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2017 Chrysler 300 4dr Sdn Touring RWD for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Chrysler 300 4dr Sdn Touring RWD 129,644 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic LX for sale in Guelph, ON
2020 Honda Civic LX 139,479 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 2500 SLT for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 RAM 2500 SLT 322,889 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2014 RAM 1500