2014 RAM 1500

127,971 KM

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

SPORT

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

127,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9373633
  • Stock #: 22-513A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,971 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Sport Performance Hood
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Black Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
Requires Subscription

