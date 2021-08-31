Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru BRZ

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru BRZ

2014 Subaru BRZ

Certified!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru BRZ

Certified!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 7751532
  2. 7751532
Contact Seller

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7751532
  • Stock #: 21N1633
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC12E9600679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21N1633
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE! Vehicle equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Touchscreen, Push To Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, A/C and MORE!

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience
that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a
broad vehicle inventory.

We offer:

- No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of the art full service facility;

- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full
Service including Oil Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of
your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels: https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2010 Ford Explorer S...
 233,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 80,000 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot LX ...
 122,000 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory