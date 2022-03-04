2014 Subaru Impreza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 8 9 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8560790

8560790 Stock #: 4080

4080 VIN: JF1GJAD63EG012745

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 147,890 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.