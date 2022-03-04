$10,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Impreza
PREMIUM! MANUAL! AWD! CUSTOM EXHAUST!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 4080
- VIN: JF1GJAD63EG012745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,890 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD! PREMIUM! MANUAL! SUNROOF! We present you this 2014 Subaru Impreza with just under 148,000 km's. The Subaru Impreza is one of Subaru's most popular vehicles as it is attractive a wide-variety of people; from daily commuters to car tuners! The Subaru Impreza Premium also has some convenience features like bluetooth and heated seats. Some of the other options include: cruise control, customer silverline exhaust , tinted windows, AUX/MP3, AWD and more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
