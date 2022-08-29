Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru Legacy

134,465 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Legacy

2014 Subaru Legacy

3.6R Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Legacy

3.6R Limited

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9299884
  2. 9299884
  3. 9299884
  4. 9299884
  5. 9299884
  6. 9299884
  7. 9299884
  8. 9299884
  9. 9299884
  10. 9299884
  11. 9299884
  12. 9299884
  13. 9299884
  14. 9299884
  15. 9299884
  16. 9299884
  17. 9299884
  18. 9299884
  19. 9299884
  20. 9299884
  21. 9299884
  22. 9299884
  23. 9299884
  24. 9299884
  25. 9299884
  26. 9299884
  27. 9299884
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,465KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9299884
  • Stock #: 008211
  • VIN: 4S3BMJN62E2008211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 008211
  • Mileage 134,465 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2013 Nissan Juke S
 93,555 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 169,236 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion SE
 95,097 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory