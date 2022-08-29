$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2014 Subaru Legacy
2014 Subaru Legacy
3.6R Limited
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
134,465KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9299884
- Stock #: 008211
- VIN: 4S3BMJN62E2008211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 008211
- Mileage 134,465 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5