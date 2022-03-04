Menu
2014 Subaru WRX

155,538 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

STI Tsurugi Edition/ Loaded/ Clean Carfax

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,538KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8640239
  • Stock #: 4117
  • VIN: JF1GV8H60EL002754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,538 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE, RARE TSURUGI EDITION, SUNROOF, LEATHER. The Subaru WRX STI is one of the most exciting and capable vehicles on the road! Built with Rally-Championship heritage, the STi has a powerful turbocharged Boxer and intelligent AWD with limited-slip differentials, allowing this car to handle brilliantly in any road condition! Options and features include: Leather interior, subwoofer, 18" alloy Enkei Wheels, heated seats, power sunroof, fog lights, pioneer radio, and more!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

