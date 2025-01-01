Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota Matrix

162,344 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Matrix

S

Watch This Vehicle
12744831

2014 Toyota Matrix

S

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1752271745
  2. 1752271745
  3. 1752271745
  4. 1752271745
  5. 1752271745
  6. 1752271745
  7. 1752271745
  8. 1752271745
  9. 1752271745
  10. 1752271745
  11. 1752271746
  12. 1752271746
  13. 1752271746
  14. 1752271746
  15. 1752271746
  16. 1752271746
  17. 1752271746
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,344KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE8EC128881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C8881
  • Mileage 162,344 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2014 Toyota Matrix S for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Toyota Matrix S 162,344 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Sea-Doo Challenger 180 for sale in Guelph, ON
2008 Sea-Doo Challenger 180 0 $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS 148,204 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2014 Toyota Matrix