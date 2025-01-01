2014 Toyota Matrix

$10,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,344KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE8EC128881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C8881
- Mileage 162,344 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
