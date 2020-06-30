Menu
2014 Toyota Prius c

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2014 Toyota Prius c

2014 Toyota Prius c

C

2014 Toyota Prius c

C

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

590 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 5356286
  VIN: JTDKDTB39E1076484

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Car is like new in and out! only 48,000 miles Not a typo! (former US vehicle from Washington DC)

book your test drive today and come and see for yourself! - you may not find a cleaner Prius C under 13k in the country!

$12,888+ HST & LICENSE PLATES, NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 590 Yord Rd, Guelph - Across from the Esso.

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

