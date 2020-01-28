Menu
2015 Acura TLX

9-Spd AT SH-AWD w/Technology Package|CERTIFIED AWD|NAVI|ROOF|LEATHER|CleanCarfax|

2015 Acura TLX

9-Spd AT SH-AWD w/Technology Package|CERTIFIED AWD|NAVI|ROOF|LEATHER|CleanCarfax|

Peel Car Sales

26 Beaumont Cres, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

519-821-1116

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,981KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4554909
  • Stock #: GFA804024
  • VIN: 19UUB3F55FA804024
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FINANCE AT EASY BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS @ 5.9% O.A.C,$0 DOWN PMT UP TO 60 MONTHS. (OPEN LOAN) 


WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU! WE FINANCE! GOOD CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! APPLY ONLINE @ 

PEELCARSALES.COM! 


DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE!


OPEN SUNDAYS FROM 12 TO 5 PM!


Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60-month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If you qualify for 6 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan. Variable admin charges may apply.


STUDENT FINANCING AVAILABLE!


Peel Car Care Maintenance Protection Plan(PCMP)

Up to 2 years! 

Distance Of Up to 40000km!

Maintenance Intervals of 6months/8000km OR 5 Visits!

AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE!



BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! MEMBER OF UCDA!


WE ARE FOUND AT:
26 BEAUMONT CRESCENT, GUELPH, ON, N1E6A7 (MAJOR INTERSECTION ELIZABETH STREET AND YORK ROAD)

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peel Car Sales

Peel Car Sales

26 Beaumont Cres, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

