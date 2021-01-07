Menu
2015 Acura TLX

81,135 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

Tech NAV SUNROOF Summer and Winter Tires

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

81,135KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6468067
  • Stock #: 3803
  • VIN: 19UUB1F50FA800628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,135 KM

Vehicle Description

SUMMER AND WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES INCLUDED, REMOTE START, ACCIDENT-FREE. The Acura TLX offers an amazing blend of Luxury, Reliability, and Fuel Economy! Equipped with the Tech Package, this TLX is loaded with features and options to insure its driver is at maximum comfort! Options and Features include;  Remote Start, Push Button Start, Lane Guided Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Wind Shield, Protective Paint Film, Wood Interior Trim, ELS Multi Speaker Sound System, Heated Mirrors, Front and Back Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Much More!!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

