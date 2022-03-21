$21,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5
S-Line Technik Certified!Navigation!AWD!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
- Stock #: 22N1829
- VIN: WA1VFCFP8FA058140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD Ontario vehicle equipped with Upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Blindspot Monitoring, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels with TPMS, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks and MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
