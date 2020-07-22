Menu
2015 BMW X1

129,000 KM

$15,700

+ tax & licensing
AutoMarket

519-767-0007

xDrive28i CERTIFIED,Sunroof,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

129,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5525859
  Stock #: 20N1326
  VIN: WBAVL1C56FVY40142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle equipped with Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, and more!! 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

