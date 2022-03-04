Menu
2015 Cadillac SRX

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2015 Cadillac SRX

2015 Cadillac SRX

Premium Collection AWD, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather, Remote Start, & More!

2015 Cadillac SRX

Premium Collection AWD, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather, Remote Start, & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8569211
  • Stock #: FS510935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Cadillac SRX Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Cadillac SRX delivers a 3.6L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Remote Start. Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Lift Gate, Traction Control.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Cadillac SRX come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!800+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
am/fm
AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

