2015 Chevrolet Cruze

138,000 KM

Details

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

1LT Auto Certified! Bluetooth! We Approve All Credit!

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto Certified! Bluetooth! We Approve All Credit!

Location

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Sale Price

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6149496
  • Stock #: 20N1396
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB3F7187485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20N1396
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario
Vehicle equipped with, bluetooth,
cruise control, backup camera, power windows, keyless entry,
power locks, Alloy Wheels, A/C, and more!!!! 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

