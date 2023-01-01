2015 Chevrolet Equinox

$15,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10399629

10399629 Stock #: FZ115221A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bose Speaker System Additional Features AWD LEATHER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX

