Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,727 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 10521117
  2. 10521117
  3. 10521117
  4. 10521117
  5. 10521117
  6. 10521117
  7. 10521117
  8. 10521117
  9. 10521117
  10. 10521117
  11. 10521117
  12. 10521117
  13. 10521117
  14. 10521117
  15. 10521117
  16. 10521117
  17. 10521117
  18. 10521117
  19. 10521117
  20. 10521117
  21. 10521117
  22. 10521117
  23. 10521117
  24. 10521117
  25. 10521117
  26. 10521117
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,727KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10521117
  • Stock #: 153793
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC6FG153793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153793
  • Mileage 98,727 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 122,240 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 139,836 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 54,820 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory