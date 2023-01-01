2015 Chevrolet Traverse

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 3 7 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10538751

10538751 VIN: 1GNKVGKD3FJ369186

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 141,373 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Wheel Locks Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.