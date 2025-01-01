$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
C
2015 Chrysler 200
C
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C4141
- Mileage 84,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive in Style with this 2015 Chrysler 200 C at Troy's Toys!
Luxury, Performance, and Value – All in One Package.
Looking for a car that offers the perfect blend of sophistication, power, and reliability? Look no further than the 2015 Chrysler 200 C, available now at Troy's Toys!Key Features of the 2015 Chrysler 200 C:
Powerful Performance: the thrilling 3.6L V6, delivering up to 295 horsepower for a driving experience you’ll love.
Luxury Inside & Out: With leather-trimmed seating, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, and premium materials, this sedan offers a first-class experience every time you hit the road.
Advanced Safety: Stay protected with standard features like rearview camera, multiple airbags, and available options such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.
At Troy’s Toys, we offer high-quality vehicles at competitive prices. This 2015 Chrysler 200 C is a perfect blend of elegance, performance, and safety—all for a price that won’t break the bank.
Don't settle for ordinary. Experience extraordinary.
Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Troy's Toys
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Troy's Toys
Troy's Toys
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-821-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-821-9020