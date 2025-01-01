Menu
Drive in Style with this 2015 Chrysler 200 C at Troys Toys!
Luxury, Performance, and Value – All in One Package.

Looking for a car that offers the perfect blend of sophistication, power, and reliability? Look no further than the 2015 Chrysler 200 C, available now at Troys Toys!

Key Features of the 2015 Chrysler 200 C:

Powerful Performance: the thrilling 3.6L V6, delivering up to 295 horsepower for a driving experience you'll love.

Luxury Inside & Out: With leather-trimmed seating, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, and premium materials, this sedan offers a first-class experience every time you hit the road.

Advanced Safety: Stay protected with standard features like rearview camera, multiple airbags, and available options such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

 

At Troy's Toys, we offer high-quality vehicles at competitive prices. This 2015 Chrysler 200 C is a perfect blend of elegance, performance, and safety—all for a price that won't break the bank.

Dont settle for ordinary. Experience extraordinary.

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

2015 Chrysler 200

84,715 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200

C

12394089

2015 Chrysler 200

C

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,715KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCCEG6FN644131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4141
  • Mileage 84,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2015 Chrysler 200