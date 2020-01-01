Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-888-889-8021

$11,644

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,531KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4510032
  • Stock #: 20-273A
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB7FN749246
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. Only 33,531 Miles! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chrysler 200 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display, Rear View Mirror w/Microphone, Accessory Switch Bank, Compass Gauge, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28A -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH).
This Chrysler 200 Comes Equipped with These Options
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD), BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7" Steel w/Covers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Touring suspension, Tires: P215/55R17 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: One of the more attractive interiors in the segment at an affordable price is tough to overlook. A refined 4-cylinder engine offers respectable fuel economy due in part to the new 9-speed automatic transmission. If its power you seek, the Pentastar V6 serves up 295 horsepower.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Chrysler 200 come see us at Wellington Motors, 935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7. Just minutes away!



Come And Experience Why We're 4 Year Consecutive Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner's !!

TRADE-INS: We Love Trade In's!! Hassle Free Top Dollar Trade In Values!! Qualified Appraisers On Duty!

HISTORY: Free CarFax Report Included.

INCLUDED 30 DAY 50/50 POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY: 30 Days Or 1500 Km's and up to $3000, Repair Must Be Completed At Wellington Motors

Full Safety Inspection Including And Professional Detailing Prior To Delivery!

Free Nitrogen In The Tires: Saves Tire Wear And Better Fuel Mileage

FINANCING: Better Than Bank Rate Financing OAC! We Have Expert Credit Specialists Always Available!

Home Of Zero Down, No Payments For 90 Days Available! (OAC, Interest Added To Loan)

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE: You Don't Need Perfect Credit To Get A Vehicle Loan Here! We Understand That!

Bad Things Happen To Good People. If You Have Been Employed For A Minimum Of 3 Months With A Gross Monthly Income Of $1800, We Will Get You Approved! (Down-Payment Or Co-Signer May Be Required)

We Accept:
- Self Employed
- ODSP
- Disability Income
- Child Tax Credit
- Ontario Works
- CPP
- Previous Bankruptcy
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28A -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
  • ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Accessory Switch Bank Compass Gauge Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

