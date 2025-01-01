Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chrysler 300

123,828 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13146586

2015 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Touring AWD

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1762380761
  2. 1762380761
  3. 1762380761
  4. 1762380762
  5. 1762380762
  6. 1762380762
  7. 1762380762
  8. 1762380762
  9. 1762380762
  10. 1762380762
  11. 1762380762
  12. 1762380762
  13. 1762380762
  14. 1762380763
  15. 1762380763
  16. 1762380763
  17. 1762380763
  18. 1762380763
  19. 1762380764
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,828KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCARG9FH767199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,828 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 133,258 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE 143,212 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 155,393 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2015 Chrysler 300