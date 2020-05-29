+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
BEATS AUDIO, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS. This 2015 Chrysler 300 S is a sporty yet luxurious sedan with a trademark unique style that has made the 300 a great success for Chrysler over the years. With 300HP, Alloy Wheels, dual exhaust, and a black on black colour combination, this 300 S is a blast to drive with an extremely classy look and feel. Options and features include; Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering, Beats by Dre Sound System and Subwoofer, "S" Interior Stitching, Premium Group Package, Bluetooth Uconnect, Reverse Camera, and much more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Call us today at 519-823-2277 or visit our Website www.RoyalCityFineCars.com!
