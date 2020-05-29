Menu
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Dodge Charger

2015 Dodge Charger

SRT Hellcat 707HP No Accidents Laguna Leather

2015 Dodge Charger

SRT Hellcat 707HP No Accidents Laguna Leather

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,806KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5078898
  • VIN: 2C3CDXL96FH849899
Exterior Colour
Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

707HP, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED, LAGUNA LEATHER INTERIOR PACKAGE, HARMON/KARDON AUDIO GROUP. The Charger Hellcat is hands-down the fastest and most powerful production sedan on the market! With a massive 6.4L Supercharged Hemi V8, the hellcat produces an infamous 707hp and 650tq with the ability to do 200mph! The Charger Hellcat is truly a one-of-a-kind unique vehicle built with passion and to pay homage to the classic American muscle cars. With a triple black colour scheme, tons of options and equipment, and a menacing exhaust tone w/ supercharger whine, this Hellcat grabs attention and respect on the streets. Options and features include; 19 Speaker Harmon/Kardon Sound System, Laguna Leather, Bucket Seats, Limited Slip Differential, Navigation, Aluminum Alloy SRT Wheels, Launch Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Vented Seats, Remote Start, and much more!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

 

Call us today at 519-823-2277 or visit our Website www.RoyalCityFineCars.com!

 

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

