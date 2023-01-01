$11,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Dart
Limited
132,092KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10605621
- Stock #: 247866
- VIN: 1C3CDFCB2FD247866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,092 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
