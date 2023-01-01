Menu
2015 Dodge Dart

132,092 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

Limited

2015 Dodge Dart

Limited

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,092KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605621
  • Stock #: 247866
  • VIN: 1C3CDFCB2FD247866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 247866
  • Mileage 132,092 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

