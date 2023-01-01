2015 Dodge Durango

$19,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10285692

10285692 Stock #: 23N2167

23N2167 VIN: 1C4RDJDG8FC927005

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2167

Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Seating Leather Interior 6 PASSENGER Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Entertainment Package AWD Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Headrest DVD/TV Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.