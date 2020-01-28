2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

This Dodge Grand Caravan has a durable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned.



This Dodge Grand Caravan is a Bargain with These Options

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob.



See What the Experts Say!

As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Whether it is taking the family across town, moving furniture, or even just tackling errands, the 2015 Grand Caravan can make it happen. It features the Dodge signature crosshair grille, confident body sculpting, and gorgeous ring-shaped LED taillamps. It has seating for up to seven or lots of cargo space - your choice. Dodge Grand Caravan offers a total of 81 different seating and cargo configurations, made easy by seats that simply stow in the floor without having to be removed. The base level American Value Package gives you a generous standard features. Some items included are 2-zone manual air conditioning, steering wheel audio controls, in-floor storage bins, and comfortable cloth seats. SXT ad R/T trims give you great convenience features like dual power sliding doors and a power liftgate. Also, with the SXT and R/T models, you can get the available Dual DVD / Blu-Ray Entertainment. Great for long trips, it gives you a Blu-Ray / DVD player and the second and third rows each get their own 9-inch video screen overhead. With a 283 HP, 3.6L Pentastar V6 under the hood, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, you'll get a generous EPA Estimated 25 MPG Highway. When properly equipped, all Caravan trims can tow up to 3,600 lbs., and Trailer Sway Damping helps keep what you are towing safe and secure on the road. It possesses a steel safety cage, seven airbags, including front multistage airbags, and front and rear crumple zones to help redirect impact away energy from passengers.



Visit Us Today

Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Wellington Motors, 935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7.







Come And Experience Why We're 4 Year Consecutive Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner's !!



TRADE-INS: We Love Trade In's!! Hassle Free Top Dollar Trade In Values!! Qualified Appraisers On Duty!



HISTORY: Free CarFax Report Included.



INCLUDED 30 DAY 50/50 POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY: 30 Days Or 1500 Km's and up to $3000, Repair Must Be Completed At Wellington Motors



Full Safety Inspection Including And Professional Detailing Prior To Delivery!



Free Nitrogen In The Tires: Saves Tire Wear And Better Fuel Mileage



FINANCING: Better Than Bank Rate Financing OAC! We Have Expert Credit Specialists Always Available!



Home Of Zero Down, No Payments For 90 Days Available! (OAC, Interest Added To Loan)



BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE: You Don't Need Perfect Credit To Get A Vehicle Loan Here! We Understand That!



Bad Things Happen To Good People. If You Have Been Employed For A Minimum Of 3 Months With A Gross Monthly Income Of $1800, We Will Get You Approved! (Down-Payment Or Co-Signer May Be Required)



We Accept:

- Self Employed

- ODSP

- Disability Income

- Child Tax Credit

- Ontario Works

- CPP

- Previous Bankruptcy

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Wheel Covers

Knee Air Bag

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)

Granite Crystal Metallic

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.