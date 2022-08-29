Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

196,635 KM

Details Description Features

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/CVP - Certified!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/CVP - Certified!

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

  1. 9097768
  2. 9097768
  3. 9097768
  4. 9097768
  5. 9097768
  6. 9097768
  7. 9097768
  8. 9097768
  9. 9097768
  10. 9097768
  11. 9097768
  12. 9097768
  13. 9097768
  14. 9097768
  15. 9097768
  16. 9097768
  17. 9097768
  18. 9097768
  19. 9097768
  20. 9097768
  21. 9097768
  22. 9097768
  23. 9097768
  24. 9097768
  25. 9097768
  26. 9097768
Contact Seller

$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

196,635KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9097768
  • Stock #: 1464
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR515388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 196,635 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Grand Caravan Canada Value Package coming fully certified.


Dual zone A/C, power windows, cruise control, 7 passenger seating and lots more.


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eknors Auto

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 196,635 KM
$10,997 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 98,219 KM
$22,497 + tax & lic
2015 Audi S5 Progres...
 116,122 KM
$30,997 + tax & lic

Email Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory