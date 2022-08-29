Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

169,629 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Full Stow 'N Go, no Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Full Stow 'N Go, no Accidents

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

  1. 9148774
  2. 9148774
  3. 9148774
  4. 9148774
  5. 9148774
  6. 9148774
  7. 9148774
  8. 9148774
  9. 9148774
  10. 9148774
  11. 9148774
  12. 9148774
  13. 9148774
  14. 9148774
  15. 9148774
  16. 9148774
  17. 9148774
  18. 9148774
  19. 9148774
  20. 9148774
  21. 9148774
  22. 9148774
  23. 9148774
  24. 9148774
  25. 9148774
  26. 9148774
  27. 9148774
  28. 9148774
  29. 9148774
  30. 9148774
  31. 9148774
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,629KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9148774
  • Stock #: 1476
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR733870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 169,629 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Grand Caravan with fully Stow N Go, coming certified and no accident history!


Power windows/locks/mirrors, cruise control, bluetooth, stow n go (with tailgate seating - ask us about more info about this feature!) steering wheel audio controls and much more.


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eknors Auto

2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 70,071 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 234,177 KM
$7,997 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 114,353 KM
$15,997 + tax & lic

Email Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory