$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
176,327KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9227164
- Stock #: 734008
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR734008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 734008
- Mileage 176,327 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Dual sliding doors
Heated Exterior Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5