2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

176,327 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,327KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9227164
  Stock #: 734008
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR734008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 734008
  • Mileage 176,327 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Dual sliding doors
Heated Exterior Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

