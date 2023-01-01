Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

126,318 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,318KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: C3070
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG9FR713070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,318 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
