2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $17,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 6 , 3 1 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9639298

9639298 Stock #: C3070

C3070 VIN: 2C4RDGDG9FR713070

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # C3070

Mileage 126,318 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.